Vote for ‘Monster’ Mike!
Kimball alum Mike Schultz has been nominated for a 2018 ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete With a Disability. ESPN will broadcast the awards, with host Danica Patrick; it will be shown at 7 p.m. Central…
Living
Catholic United Financial awards scholarship to local students
Congratulations and best wishes are extended from Catholic United Financial to the young scholars listed below who are headed to college or trade scho…
Local News
It’s back! Manannah Daze will be held this Saturday, June 30, this year hosted by Manannah Hilltop Tavern. The day’s activities include an evening live band and street dance, daytime live entertainmen…
Melrose church arson solved
By Sheriff Don Gudmundson March 11, 2016, the Stearns County Communications Center received a 911 phone call at 4:43 p.m. reporting heavy smoke coming from the rear of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Me…
No safe place to hide
By Don Gudmundson, Sheriff Monday, June 18, Deputy Tyer Johnson was in the 600 block of Emmett Road in Lynden Township. He was flagged down by a woman reporting she had just been assaulted. Deputy Joh…
Star Tribune names Arvig a 2018 Top Workplace
Arvig has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, …
Absentee balloting location added for 2018 Primary
Randy Schreifels, Stearns County Auditor-Treasurer, wants Stearns County voters to know that two locations will be available for absentee voting for the 2018 Primary Election. Absentee voting begins, …
Kimball council update
By Jean Doran Matua, Editor At a special council meeting held Monday evening, June 25, the Kimball city council voted 4-1 to allow the police chief to take home a police squad car each night. The poli…
5K results: Valley Daze 2018
Saturday, June 23 marked another great 5K at Valley Daze! The Eden Valley-Watkins Community Ed staff would like to thank all everyone who participated in this year’s event! We hope you are able to joi…
Reinert donates and raises new flag
We had the Fairhaven Park cleanup June 23, and the Reinert family including sons Chris and Matthew Reinert came to help with cleanup. Matthew, who attends Kimball Area High School, had noted that the …
Extension offers free and confidential farm financial counseling
By Megan Roberts, Extension Educator Low prices the past five years have increased financial stress on family farms. University of Minnesota Extension offers freefinancial counseling to farmers experi…
Legion Auxiliary serves dinner to veterans
Submitted by: First vice president Unit 261, Renee Berscheid Monday, June 18, Marie Taylor, Jeanne Schmidt and Renee Berscheid volunteered at the St. Cloud V.A. The Sixth District American Legi…
Auxiliary visits WW II vet
Submitted by: First Vice President Unit 261, Renee Berscheid Monday, June 18, 2018, Robert Johnson celebrated his 96th birthday. Robert is a World War II Army veteran and lives in Kimball. The Kimball…
Stearns History Museum offers bus tour to Historic Fort Snelling
Discover the people and stories of a U.S. military post Relive the history of Fort Snelling, a U.S. military frontier post located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers, during a S…
Candidates sought for Little Miss Watkins Pageant
The Watkins Lions Club will again sponsor the Little Miss Watkins Pageant during the Kraut N Wurst annual celebration Friday, Aug. 3.…
Are you sponsoring an event for Kimball Days?
Anyone who plans to sponsor an event for Kimball Days, please fill out a form or let a Kimball Days committee member know. You may find the forms on the City of Kimball website at Kimball Days faceboo…
Kraut N Wurst parade units
If there is anyone interested in putting a unit in the Watkins Kraut N Wurst Parade Saturday, Aug. 4, please call Tootz at (320) 764-2109, or Brenda at (320) 266-6975, before July 31.…
MMA urges caution when celebrating Independence Day
This Independence Day, the Minnesota Medical Association urges Minnesotans to leave the lighting of fireworks to the professionals.…
Three ways to practice biosecurity and protect your farm
By Emily Wilmes, U of M Extension As we move from spring into summer, chances are you may be visiting a farm other than your own. Whether it’s for Breakfast on the Farm, an Extension Field Day, or jus…
Avoiding needlestick injuries around the farm
By Michaela Simcoe, U of M Extension To save money and time, many livestock producers choose to perform routine veterinary work themselves. These livestock producers, along with onsite workers and eve…
Eden Valley considers solar
By Jean Doran Matua, Editor At their June 6 regular meeting, the Eden Valley city council heard from Ben Ransom of ReneSola. ReneSola is building a solar garden in Winsted that should be online around…
Kimball hears issue with building inspector
By Jean Doran Matua, Editor At the June 5 regular meeting of the Kimball city council, Shannon Dahl spoke to the council about problems he’s been having with the city’s building permit process. A buil…