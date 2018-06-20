Sports

Vote for ‘Monster’ Mike!

Kimball alum Mike Schultz has been nominated for a 2018 ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete With a Disability. ESPN will broadcast the awards, with host Danica Patrick; it will be shown at 7 p.m. Central…

Living

Local News

Manannah Daze is June 30

It’s back! Manannah Daze will be held this Saturday, June 30, this year hosted by Manannah Hilltop Tavern. The day’s activities include an evening live band and street dance, daytime live entertainmen…

Kimball council update

By Jean Doran Matua, Editor At a special council meeting held Monday evening, June 25, the Kimball city council voted 4-1 to allow the police chief to take home a police squad car each night. The poli…